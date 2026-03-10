Projektledare - Byggherrekonsult
At Drees & Sommer, we combine deep technical expertise with a strong passion for shaping complex projects across various fields such as industry, logistic, real estate and infrastructure. As an established partner in the Nordic market, we support our clients across the entire project lifecycle - from early strategic advisory and planning through procurement, construction, and delivery.
As Projektledare, you will join our growing team and take overall responsibility for various projects in the field of logistics, industry, real estate and other sectors. Acting as the client's trusted representative, you will play a decisive role in shaping successful and sustainable project outcomes.
Your Tasks:
Project Management: Lead and manage the full project lifecycle for complex industrial and logistics projects, from feasibility and concept design through construction, completion, and handover
Project Goals: Meet and oversee defined objectives including scope, schedule, cost, quality, risk, and HSE, in close collaboration with multidisciplinary teams and contractors
Site-Based Leadership: Act as an on-site project lead, ensuring practical coordination and oversight of civil engineering and infrastructure works
Procurement Supervision: Support or lead procurement processes, including contractor and consultant selection and conduct regular site-supervision inspections
Client & Stakeholder Engagement: Serve as a strategic advisor, fostering strong relationships and ensuring transparent, proactive communication throughout the project lifecycle
Compliance & Governance: Ensure adherence to Swedish and Nordic regulations, technical standards, and internal governance frameworks
Your Profile:
Degree in civil engineering or a related technical field; a solid engineering background is highly valued
Proven track record in delivery of large logistics, infrastructure, industrial projects or in other sectors
Practical experience from contractor or site-based roles, with a good understanding of infrastructure and civil engineering works
Background in construction management is an advantage
Ability to take a leading role as a client representative and communicate clearly with clients, contractors, and internal teams
Very good knowledge of AB, ABT, ABK, and Swedish construction legislation
Fluency in English; Swedish skills are beneficial
We Offer:
Benefiting from the diverse knowledge and expertise of our international colleagues and collaboration
We promote your professional and personal development through individual training and further education at the Drees & Sommer Academy
Our Digital Health Weeks promote both mental and physical health with expert talks and tips
We promote sustainable mobility with a public transport allowance
Regular team breakfasts and other team events are an important factor to enhance collaboration and keeping the spirit up!
In addition to the statutory regulations, we support the compatibility of work and family with the possibility of individual agreements on flexible work
About Us
Creating a future worth living for future generations gets us out of bed every morning. Depending on the project, we are consultants, implementers, or both for sustainable, innovative and economical solutions for real estate, industry, energy and infrastructure. Our 6,500 employees at over 70 locations worldwide support our customers in interdisciplinary teams. Our thinking is both visionary and realistic. We work independently and as part of a team. With passion and the latest technologies. We unite. Join us at Dreso and let's create a world we want to live in.
