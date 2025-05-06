Project SCM Manager
2025-05-06
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is seeking Project Managers - Supply Chain for its Sweden locations. This is a great opportunity to apply your passion for project management to manage million-dollar projects!
This is an individual contributor role, responsible for SCM (Supply Chain Management) in the Project, reporting to the Regional Supply Chain Manager while supporting the project director.
If you like complex projects, business challenges, have a curious mind, and have a problem-solving attitude, take the opportunity to join a World Technology Leader Company. Experience the great feeling from managing the SCM scope of large projects close to the end customer.
This is a hybrid position and is based in Ludvika or Västerås Hitachi Energy office.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don 't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse background is waiting for you to join!
How you'll make an impact
In this role you will be project manager within the HVDC SCM project.
You will be part of the HVDC Project Core team for the projects you manage.
In this role, you will coordinate across multiple global regions with engineers, controllers, project planners, logisticians, quality professionals, buyers, and suppliers to ensure that equipment is procured and delivered on time, within budget, and with the right quality.
You will be responsible for ensuring that all key personnel within the project, global supply chain, the HVDC organization, and the client are aware of any risks to and opportunities within project supply chain
Your background
Degree in business, operations, engineering with preferably 5+ years relevant work experience.
Demonstrated ability to manage the supply chain management needs of multi-million dollar projects.
Strong organizational and planning skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities & proactively address business demands in a fast-paced environment.
Ability to prioritize and allocate resources to align with department and company goals.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and the ability to create strong working relationships.
Preferred: CPSM or PMP certifications, Lean Six Sigma, SAP Experience, Documentation Management Systems, Power BI and proficiency with Microsoft Office.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
The HVDC market for large scale transmission and offshore wind is booming as an enabler for the global energy transitions. All these projects are classified as very critical infrastructures and hence cyber security requirements and standard compliance is very high.
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Annette Kelvinius, annette.kelvinius@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Kevin Galloway kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
