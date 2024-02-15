Project Quality Specialist
2024-02-15
In Hitachi Energy, we are advancing a sustainable energy future for all: we are operating in more than 90 countries with 40'000 employees and 10bn $ business volume.
Grid Integration is supporting our customers in creating stronger, smarter and greener grids adapted to meet the needs of the changing power landscape. We package all of Hitachi Energy's products into lifecycle solutions enabling our customers to plan, build and operate their critical grid systems that connect power from generators to end-users in industry, transportation and infrastructure.
The Quality team is dedicated to implementing a culture and practice of excellence throughout the entire value chain of the organization, to increase customer satisfaction and improve profitability in a sustainable way. You will plan, organize, lead and monitor all Quality work related to the project and analyze and consider the quality demands of the contract to align them with Hitachi Energy project quality management system. You will also ensure assurance support to the Project Manager in quality related issues in the project to support project objective achievement in terms of quality and customer satisfaction.
This role is open to applicants who are based in Middlefart, Denmark or Västeras, Sweden and will report to the Quality and Continuous Improvement Cluster Lead.
Do you want to be a part of a global and multicultural company with diverse and challenging multimillions projects which aim to build the future grid network for a greener and sustainable future? Don't wait - apply today!
Your responsibilities
Develop and hold Quality Induction trainings to different departments to increase the quality awareness as well as coordinate and lead lessons learned sessions with the team for ongoing projects and ensure their transfer to new projects.
Collect quality related contractual and local requirements and implement them in the project quality plan as part of Quality Assurance (QA).
Create a project quality plan (PQP) based on customer and internal requirements. Make sure that it is followed and implemented in all the project phases.
Create and follow-up on the master test plan for supplier and site activities as required. Ensure that Hitachi Energy and customers' quality requirements are communicated to critical suppliers via quality control plans (QC).
Ensure that inspection test plans (ITP) and inspection test records (ITR) from suppliers are following those plans.
Review quality documentations for correctness and completeness prior approval (e.g. test certificates, checklist, etc.)
Organize and supervise factory or site acceptance (FAT) testing with customers, third parties and governmental authorities whenever required.
Report Quality related project KPIs, assist and coordinate in audits, as well as improving existing internal processes. Lead improvement projects (PDCA, DMAIC, 8D).
Your background
University Degree in a technical discipline like engineering or quality management and minimum 2 years project quality experience or in operations, preferably also acquired through study internships.
Proven capability in managing internal projects in a large and complicated organization.
Experience in process management ideally in project business, preferably in the energy, power, or automation industry.
Experience in Continuous Improvement projects and knowledge of quality management standards e.g. ISO9001.
Capacity to communicate, result oriented, speed in execution, openness and listen to others.
Strong analytical skills and attention to details.
Fluent in English and local language written and oral.
Willing to travel to project site locations within the cluster (approx. 15% of the time).
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply before 2024-03-13! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Hiring manager Boris Nani boris.nani@hitachienergy.com
Hiring manager Boris Nani boris.nani@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. Questions regarding the recruitment process can be directed to Talent Partner Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
