Project Quality Manager
2023-08-16
About NKT
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry. NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. NKT - We connect a greener world.
Do you thrive in a dynamic, growing and international environment? Would you like to be part of an engaged team working with billion-sized projects? If so, NKT HV Cables AB in Karlskrona have several open positions!
Coordinate and analyze
The role as Project Quality Manager coordinates all project & tender related activities within Q-scope. You shall analyze and consider the demands of the contract and support the other project members in all topics regarding Quality. You are responsible to develop and ensure implementation of Project Quality Plans as per contract, NKT standards, rules and regulations as well as potential legal requirements.
The Project Quality Manager is responsible to provide the Project Manager with a Quality- documentation, planning, budget, forecast and continuous assessments for a successful project delivery.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
* Coordination of Quality work throughout the entire project lifecycle
* Within given budget deliver according to the requirements of the project and NKTs processes.
* Address gaps and suggest improvements relating to management systems and process compliance also in relation to other departments.
* Conduct internal and external audits on process compliance
* Escalate or Ask to stop works in case Q requirements are not followed
* If necessary, require investigations and actions for Q deviations and risks.
Documentation and support
You will establish and deliver Q documentation in scheduled time according to agreed milestones and assure implementation of Q control measures. You will also support and lead internal/external Audits, regularly visit the operation to monitor performance and give support. (Installation sites, manufacturing, sub-contractors).
You will work in a pro-active way to avoid Quality incidents and to ensure compliance (i.e. perform PPM/ PPW).
Experienced team player
You shall have a bachelor's degree in engineering. A few years of experience as part of quality work, preferably in projects and the manufacturing or construction industry. Fluent Swedish and English both in speech and writing a s well as
As a person you are a team player with good communication and people skills. You are a detail-oriented, analytical and structured.
To be successful in this role you need to be stress resistant and like to work in an unpredictable environment. Proactivity, flexibility and responsibility is also required, as well as customer focus and collaboration skills.
Important for the role is that your CV includes:
* A bachelor's degree in engineering
* A few years of experience as part of quality work
* Fluent English and Swedish in both speech and writing
* Good skills in Microsoft Office.
The position is placed in Karlskrona, some travel occurs within Sweden and abroad.
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Join us connecting a greener world!
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than September 30th. Personality- and capacity tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting Team Lead Anna Jonasson, anna.jonasson@nkt.com
, responsible manager Jakob Svensson, +46 455 33 55 16. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Local HR Business Partner Annika Svensson, annika.svensson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 76 407 02 43
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Welcome with your application!
