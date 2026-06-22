Project Purchaser
Thule Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Gnosjö
2026-06-22
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring your Life
Are you passionate about sourcing, supplier collaboration, and bringing innovative products to life? At Thule, we're looking for a Project Purchaser who will play a key role in our product development projects, ensuring that sourcing decisions contribute to delivering high-quality products on time and at the right cost.
As part of our Purchasing Organization, you will represent Purchasing throughout the development process and act as the link between project teams and our category management organization. In this role, you'll help shape sourcing strategies, identify new opportunities within our supplier base, and contribute to the successful launch of new products that support Thule's future growth.
What you'll do at Thule
As a Project Purchaser, you will take full responsibility for all purchasing-related activities within development projects. Working closely with cross-functional project teams, suppliers, category managers, and site purchasers, you will ensure that sourced materials and components are delivered according to project timelines, quality expectations, and cost targets.
You will lead sourcing activities throughout the project lifecycle, from creating and managing RFQ packages to evaluating supplier proposals and supporting sourcing decisions based on total cost of ownership. By combining commercial insight with technical understanding, you will help ensure that sourcing strategies align with both project requirements and long-term business objectives.
A key part of the role is to bring valuable input into the development process by identifying new technologies, materials, and supplier innovations that can strengthen our products and improve competitiveness. You will also play an important role in planning and coordinating sourcing activities, ensuring clear communication between project teams, site purchasers, and sourcing partners throughout the development journey.
What you bring
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have experience within purchasing, sourcing, engineering, project management, or a related field where you have worked closely with suppliers and cross-functional teams. You understand the balance between technical requirements, commercial considerations, and project timelines, and you enjoy working in an environment where collaboration and problem-solving are key.
You bring strong analytical skills, business acumen, and a structured way of working. Experience from an international environment and supplier negotiations is valuable, as is an understanding of sourcing processes and total cost of ownership principles. Knowledge of ERP systems is important, and experience with Infor M3 is considered an advantage.
You are a confident communicator who can build relationships across functions and cultures, challenge ideas constructively, and drive decisions forward. You are comfortable managing multiple priorities, taking ownership of your area, and contributing to project success through both strategic thinking and hands-on execution.
A higher education degree in engineering, business, economics, or a related field is preferred, or equivalent professional experience. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. The application deadline is August 2, 2026.
Due to summer-break, we will begin reviewing applications only after the application period has closed. No screening or interviews will be conducted before that. All candidates will receive updates after the deadline. Kindly note that we do not accept applications via email.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at Oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life — and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability — we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 3,000 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2025, sales amounted to SEK 10,4 billion.www.thulegroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970), https://www.thulegroup.com/en/open-positions
Box 69 (visa karta
)
335 04 HILLERSTORP Arbetsplats
Sets - Thule Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9971740