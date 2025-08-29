Project Purchaser
2025-08-29
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
John Bean Technologies AB
As a Purchaser, you'll be a central player in managing procurement for equipment projects and internal operations. Your focus will be on ensuring timely, high-quality, and cost-effective deliveries that meet operational needs. You'll coordinate across departments and manage supplier relationships to support the success of our projects from planning through to execution.
What You'll Be Doing
Oversee procurement activities to support project timelines, cost targets, and delivery performance (OTD & JIT).
Develop and maintain strong supplier relationships, acting as the main purchasing liaison within your area.
Lead improvement initiatives related to quality, cost reduction, and lead time optimization.
Manage supplier complaints and deviations, working closely with Quality to resolve issues.
Prepare and review deviation reports and perform monthly forecasting to track financial performance.
Approve supplier invoices and ensure pricing aligns with JBT Marel agreements.
Collaborate with production on forecasts, supplier capacity planning, and deviation management.
Foster collaboration between departments to ensure alignment and shared project success.
What We're Looking For
Bachelor's degree required, preferably in procurement or supply chain management.
2-5 years in purchasing; experience in manufacturing or project-based environments preferred.
Advanced Microsoft Office skills; ERP experience (LN/SAP) is a strong plus.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, with strong written and verbal communication skills.
Strong analytical skills, detail-oriented, proactive mindset, and excellent multitasking ability.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At JBT Marel, we believe in collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement. You'll work with passionate professionals in a supportive environment where your contributions matter. We foster a culture of transparency, accountability, and teamwork.
Email your application to lisen.gotze@jbtc.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-09
