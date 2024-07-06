Project Procurement Manager for a global company!
2024-07-06
Are you ready to take on the next challenge as a Project Procurement Manager? Are you also passionate about creating good customer relationships and like working in broad roles? Here you are offered a stimulating position with great responsibility in a forward-leaning organization with an international context.
The role of Project Procurement Manager involves leading and coordinating procurement activities to ensure that the project's quality, cost and delivery (QCD) objectives are met. You will define and implement procurement strategies, collaborate with the Procurement Platform Director, and monitor project and supplier progress. The role also involves managing buyers, organizing procurement meetings and ensuring that project-specific conditions are met. Procurement management experience, strong understanding of QCD principles and ability to collaborate with legal departments are essential to succeed in the role.
You are offered
• The opportunity to join a wonderful and successful company where an exciting journey with great opportunities for personal development is the focus.
• A committed consultant manager who will support and coach you in your continued career as a consultant for Academic Work, we offer you great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future.
Work tasks
• Ensure that the procurement contributes correctly to the interests of the project and the subsystems. Define and implement the project's procurement strategy, ensuring compliance with Quality, Cost and Delivery (QCD) commitments.
• Collaborate with procurement platform's director to develop an action plan for the project.
• Coordinate purchasing activities, lead buyers and organize procurement meetings.
• Master the work package of the material, including costs, risks and ambitions.
• Experience in procurement management and project coordination.
• Good understanding of procurement strategies and QCD principles.
• Ability to collaborate with legal departments and ensure compliance with procurement policies.
• Proficiency in reporting and use of project management tools.
• Good knowledge of Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Aesthetic
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
