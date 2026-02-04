Project Procurement Manager
Your New Role
As a Project Procurement Manager, you will take a leading role in driving procurement activities within large-scale and complex projects. You will be responsible for developing and executing project-specific procurement strategies and managing the full procurement lifecycle. The role includes close collaboration with internal stakeholders and suppliers to ensure that project objectives related to cost, quality, timelines, and risk are met. You will lead negotiations for high-value contracts and contribute with structured reporting and analysis to support project decision-making.
Company Presentation
The client is a Swedish-based, international organization operating within advanced technology and highly regulated industries. The company delivers complex and mission-critical solutions and is known for its strong engineering culture, long-term development programs, and high standards for quality, safety, and reliability.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100%
Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters.
Working model: On-site
Salary: According to agreement
Start date: 2026-04-01
End date: 2026-06-30, with the possibility of extension
Application deadline: 2026-02-20
Other information: This position requires passing a security vetting in accordance with current security protection regulations.
In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Experience in project-based and strategic procurement.
Strong ability to manage complex negotiations and contracts in a project environment.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate with multiple stakeholders.
You are business-driven, structured, analytical, and comfortable taking ownership in complex project settings.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application.
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
