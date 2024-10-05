Project Portfolio Manager
2024-10-05
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this Opportunity!
Radio Operations & Program Office is accountable for the development programs in Product Engineering Unit (PEU) Radio. We are looking for a structured and driven Project Portfolio Manager with phenomenal passion to ensure that PEU Radio continues as a world-class product development operation. In this role you will work close together with Product Line, R&D Program Leaders, controllers, and the financial teams within Radio R&D and across other Ericsson R&D units. We offer you the opportunity to be part of a strong and positive team that is at the core of Radio Product development! Do you want to join the team? The position is based in Sweden.
What you will do:
• Deliver on the committed product plans within the Product Engineering Unit Radio R&D portfolio.
• Host BNEW Feature Product Tracker (FPT) recurring requirement meetings.
• Responsible to track all information, changes, decisions in FPT and communicate.
• Drive EUHW FPT alignment & requirement meeting.
• Approval of FPT access (new and changed) at EUHW.
• Interface towards Product Line APO (Area Product Owner), SPMs (Strategic Product Managers), RA (Requirement Area) Leaders and Program/Project/Line Managers.
• Manage and drive the long-term capability & flow improvements.
• Handle the PEU Radio R&D project portfolio and headcount capability to meet the internal product plans (IPPs) in short and long term.
You will bring:
• A University degree (MBA/MSc and BSc) or equivalent and >3 years of leadership experience.
• Have worked >3 years as a Radio R&D Development Program/Project Manager.
• Is an active member of the BNEW Cross EU C&PP Planning Systems community.
• Strong experience (>5years) as R&D Product Portfolio Controller with deep knowledge of R&D finance and capacity management.
• E2E product development knowledge and deep knowledge of Feature Product Tracker tool.
• Proficiency working with REPLIR, PRAO, SAP and other finance planning/reporting tools.
• Ability to collaborate and interact within a sophisticated multi-site organization.
• Track record of demonstrating a positive can-do attitude.
• Able to work in complex and ambiguous situations.
• Excellent English skills (interpersonal, verbal, written).
• Strong Business Understanding is required.
Ericsson work experience in 2 or more global sites is an asset.
