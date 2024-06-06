Project & Order Coordinator
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Project & Order Coordinator (12-month contract with possible extension)
Do you have a passion for project management and want to be a central point for incoming assignments? We are looking for a Project & Order Coordinator for Technical Information Services.
Join our team
Fantastic colleagues, great teamwork and challenging tasks are what you will get if working at Technical Information Services (TIS). TIS creates and designs technical product information to ensure a safe and efficient operation and maintenance of our Epiroc products.
Global collaboration is a must as we have different networks to lead TIS forward with continuous improvement and to stay innovative. We value committed team players that like to share knowledge and to continuously learn and develop together through responsible feedback.
Your mission
In your role as Project & Order Coordinator you will plan the workload coming from machine order deliveries and new development projects, and together with the product teams and specialists, breaking this down into work packages.
You will be project manager for internal projects in our international environment and act as the TIS interface towards the stakeholders and build a strong network with the different interfaces and functions.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, experience from project management is a requirement. You have technical engineering knowledge, and experience from our products is a requirement.
As a person you like administrative tasks as well as operational tasks. Attention to details and quality of the planning is important to you and you have good networking skills and enjoy working with other cultures.
In this role both English and Swedish skills are important, both verbal and written.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 18th of June 2024.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Helena Daleskog, Manager Technical Information Services Manuals, helena.daleskog@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Dana Galova, Recruitment specialist, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
