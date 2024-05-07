Project Manager- Data Analytics
2024-05-07
We have a requirement for the position of Product Manager- Data Analytics with one of our client.
Qualifications
Working with various analytical tools (e.g. SQL, SAS, python, PowerBI) as well as agile/DevOps tools (e.g. Atlassian suite or Azure DevOps).
Substantial and broad understanding of business needs and stakeholder strategies as well as how they can be transformed into deliverable data and analytics products by the development teams.
Experience and skill in orchestrating and planning a complex landscape with several platforms, development teams and stakeholders.
Experience of defining and driving an agile product delivery roadmap with Product Managers/Owners and coaching them in a growth phase.
Experience of migrating data platforms to cloud and the challenges of working with both on-prem and cloud during such a migration.
Ability to communicate in written and verbal Swedish and English with both technical and business people from a strategic, tactical, and operational perspective.
Desired:
experience from banking/finance/insurance industry
experience of delivering data driven solutions with a customer-first mindset.
experience or certification as an Agile Coach or similar agile leadership roles
experience working within enterprise agile frameworks like SAFe
Start date-2024-05-27
End date-2024-11-30
Application Deadline-2024-05-13
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
