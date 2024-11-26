Project Manager, Tuve Plant, GTO
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Project Office Tuve is looking for a Project Manager
There are a lot of exciting things going on right now. The industrialization and digitalization will take us into a future building greener automotive products. Do you want to join our technology journey? If so, apply and perhaps you will be our new colleague and a member of a team where we build trust, are passionate about what we are doing and have fun together. The future starts today!
Project Office is a team consisting of engaged and skilled Project Managers and Technology Managers. The team is built on trust, respect, and commitment. We support each other and we value having fun at work. As a Project Manager you will lead the industrialization of product and process projects at Tuve Plant. You will lead the Tuve team through the complete project lifetime. Furthermore, you will be highly involved in defining GTO targets/requirements, time plans and preparing the complete industrial system for the product changes.
You will work close with the global GTO Project Managers, technical preparation, logistics, quality etc. As a Project Manager in Tuve you will report to the global GTO Project Manager for the product projects and to Tuve Plant Steering Committee for the process projects.
The scope for the role is both product, process, and special vehicle projects, focusing on FH/FM for Volvo brand.
Main activities and responsibilities:
• Willingness to drive initiatives in all project related questions to meet Tuve and GTO environmental targets
• Engagement and willingness to both educate yourself as well as your team to meet coming challenges
• Lead Tuve local project teams (all resp functions)
• Represent Tuve plant in investigations, pre-studies and PMRs (from pre-study to end gate)
• Drive GTO requirements and strategies in your projects
• Ensure that manufacturing quality, delivery and cost targets are defined, considered and met
• Drive the Tuve Plant project time plans covering all activities needed to ensure that Tuve Plant is ready for production start
• Ensure quality assured project documentation (e.g., project pre-requisites, project description, risk analysis)
• Manage project costs (resources, development and investments)
• Manage resources to meet the project targets
• Proactively challenge the line organizations to meet agreed project milestones
• Secure information and recommendation for decisions within Tuve plant decision meetings
Experience and Competence
• Ability to lead teams and work through others
• Positive to work cross functionally
• Open-minded for change
• Background from the production environment
• Experience in project management
• Courage and good communication skills
• Knowledge or understanding of manufacturing processes
• University degree / Master of Science or equivalent work experience
• Fluent in written and spoken English and Swedish
Location: Gothenburg
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
