Project Manager (PM)
Ubiquiti Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ubiquiti Sweden AB i Stockholm
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere by Rethinking IT. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons, while shaping the future of connectivity.
We are currently looking for a highly skilled Project Manager (PM) to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please note that applicants must live in Sweden and hold a valid work permit at the time of application to be considered for this role.
Responsibilities:
Leading and working alongside a team of highly skilled software developers, designers and QA's building applications for IT products, web and mobile on UniFi
Assigning tasks, prioritizing focus, allocating resources, and ensuring high quality output
Preparing and organizing the necessary project documentation
Monitoring the quality and project execution
Keeping up with newest technologies and tools
Negotiating with stakeholders and other parties involved in the project
Requirements:
Extensive experience in software project management
Excellent organizational skills and self-leadership
Solid knowledge of software development cycles and testing
Strong personality with great negotiation skills, a "get it done"-attitude and a focus on output
Experience in analyzing information and making data driven decisions
Professional interest in IT and networking products as well as new technologies in general
Excellent communicaiton skills and highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Based in Stockholm, Sweden
Nice to have:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Computer Science or related field
Background as a professional software developer or product designer
Having worked with hardware products (IT/networking)
Experience in JIRA
Benefits:
International work environment
Competitive compensation package including wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, private health insurance, life insurance and work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours and hybrid work model
Modern office space located in Epicenter (Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests
Please note that a background check will be conducted in the final stage of the recruitment process Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubiquiti Sweden AB
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9454090