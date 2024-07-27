Project Manager Lead (SG10) Exempt (01901311)
2024-07-27
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Join Our Team as a Lead Project Manager in Manufacturing Technology (Powertrain)
At Volvo Group we're on a thrilling journey of transformation. As a Lead Project Manager within Volvo Group Operations, you'll lead decisions and implement cutting-edge manufacturing processes on a global stage. Join us at the forefront of electromobility, sustainability, and digitalization, where your leadership will drive development and ensure our manufacturing processes align with our strategic vision.
Your Role in the Journey
We are looking for a committed Project Manager to develop and implement innovative manufacturing processes. In this role, you will ensure that our manufacturing practices align with our business objectives, integrating cutting-edge technology and standardized procedures.
You will work closely with our highly skilled global teams and local production sites within Powertrain Production. This collaboration includes partnering with experts in product preparation, manufacturing strategy, and technology to drive excellence and efficiency in our processes.
What We Expect from You
As a visionary thinker, you demonstrate a strong drive, energy level and ability to manage various business topics. While knowledge of the automotive industry is preferred, experience in strategy creation and project management is mandatory.
Emerging technologies interests you and are curious to explore and identify areas where process technology development is needed. You have experience working in the early project phases with ambiguous and evolving requirements.
You are up for the challenges of managing a global responsibility and collaborate across teams and disciplines to create optimal solutions. By leveraging your networking skills you build crucial relationships at all levels of the organization.
Your Experience and Mindset
• A growth mindset is key to success.
• Taking ownership of initiatives and working autonomously is expected.
• You have proven leadership skills and understand the importance of communication and collaboration.
• Experience in manufacturing and/or engineering, underpinned by a University Degree in related fields or comparable industrial experience, is necessary.
We are a truly global team, with colleagues spread across the globe. Fluency in English and a willingness to travel are essential, ensuring you have the opportunity to connect with our global networks in person.
Even if you don't meet all the criteria, we encourage you to submit your application by the 30th of August at the latest.
At Volvo Group, we believe in the importance of your unique perspective and mindset.
For inquiries about the role, please contact Malin Hillerström. Director ICE and ESS Technology ME Powertrain
at malin.hillerstrom@volvo.com
For inquiries regarding the recruitment process, please contact Maria Westermark, Talent acquisition partner at maria.westermark@consultant.volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe. Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us?
