Project Manager Dynamics 365 ERP Rollout
For one of our end clients in Stockholm we are searching for a Projectmanager who will help with the international rollout of Dynamics 365 ERP.
Start: ASAP
End date: 30th of November with the possibility to extend
Location: Stockholm onsite
Remote possible: 1 day max, 4 days a week onsite
Hours per week: 40, evening work is needed for collaboration with the team and stakeholders in North America
Extra: 1-3 trips during this assignment to North America are expected
Role:
Project manager to lead the ERP roll-out for a key brand in Europe and North America. The rollout is part of a larger transformation program with several projects, building on a template solution that is live and being extended to additional parts of the organization.
The Project Manager is expected to lead the project on a very short timeline in close cooperation with the business and together with the Program Manager, Transformation Leads and Project Managers for the other tracks.
Background and context:
The transformation program is a large strategic initiative, closely monitored by the executive management team. As part of the rollout, the Project Manager operates within a broader program structure involving several projects and streams, with dedicated leads and a shared program organization. Coordination across time zones in Europe and North America is required. The work environment is described as challenging and complex, with high expectations and short timelines. Responsibilities:
• Lead the rollout of the ERP system, delivering project management with planning and coordination to ensure on-time deliveries, both within IT and business.
• Coordination with internal and external leading roles and delivery teams.
• Ensure that the project delivers according to scope and timeline, and report status and progress to the Program Manager.
Requirements and competencies:
• Senior ERP project manager, 5-15 years of experience in a similar role
• Understanding of both business and IT
• Team player with strong collaboration skills
• High drive and delivery capability, stress tolerance, stakeholder management, and ability to navigate conflicting dependencies and priorities
