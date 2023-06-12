Project Manager
2023-06-12
We are looking for a Project Manager for the expansion project CS2. Kedali is one of world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
This position will be responsible for the CS2 Project. CS2 will be the second production facility that we establish in cooperation with Northvolt Ett.
Main tasks:
Defining Project objectives, project roles and responsibilities.
Defining resource requirements and managing resource availability and allocation - both internal and external.
Outlining a budget based on requirements and tracking costs to deliver project on budget.
Preparing a detailed project plan to schedule key project milestones, workstreams and activities.
Managing delivery of the project according to plan.
Tracking project and providing regular reports on the project status to project team and key stakeholders.
Managing and adjusting for any changes in project scope, schedule and or budget.
Identifying and mitigating potential risks.
Coordinate scope with strategic partners, authorities and the community as well as third parties/vendors for each part of the scope of the project.
Coordination between Engineering and Construction.
Competence and experience
Education:
Engineering degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc.) or similar
Experience:
Minimum of 5 years of industrial experience, of which 2-3 years with hands-on project leadership experience in demanding environment (large scale CAPEX projects, demanding development projects, etc.).
Experience in driving complex projects, covering, planning, designing and execution phase.
Experience in handling communications on commercial and contractual levels.
Fluency in English.
Merit:
Experience and interests in manufacturing industry.
Familiar with Swedish Work Environment legislation.
Experience from multi-cultural environment.
Fluency in Swedish.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02
