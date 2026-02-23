Project Manager
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics, and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism, and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Project Manager.
In this role, you will take full delivery and execution ownership for a cross-functional initiative within a client organization. The consultant will lead planning, execution, communication, testing coordination, go-live activities, and hypercare, ensuring adherence to governance and established ways of working.
The role requires strong structure, excellent stakeholder management skills, and the ability to drive alignment across internal and external delivery streams.
Key Responsibilities
Project Planning & Governance
Define project scope, objectives, milestones, and deliverables.
Manage stage gates according to governance model.
Delivery Oversight
Track progress against milestones.
Ensure design, build, testing, and cutover readiness are completed on time.
Coordinate all testing cycles (SIT, UAT, regression).
Change & Communication Management
Drive user adoption and business readiness.
Coordinate training activities.
Ensure documentation and knowledge transfer are completed.
Support planning and execution of hypercare.
Go-Live & Hypercare
Approve go-live checklist readiness.
Coordinate cutover activities across teams.
Ensure post-go-live support.
Close the project formally with lessons learned.
Cross-Functional Leadership
Drive communication between teams and stakeholders.
Own project planning, reporting, and follow-up.
Ensure alignment across environments and delivery streams (internal and external).
Requirements (Skills & Experience)
Must-Have Competencies
Proven experience as a Project Manager in complex IT or business transformation projects.
Strong understanding of project governance, stage gates, and structured delivery models.
Experience managing testing cycles (SIT, UAT, regression).
Demonstrated ability to coordinate multiple delivery streams and stakeholders.
Strong communication and facilitation skills, comfortable engaging with both business and IT teams.
Experience leading projects through go-live, cutover, and hypercare.
Ability to manage documentation, readiness activities, and structured knowledge transfer.
Preferred Competencies
Experience with automotive or other large enterprise environments.
Background in financial systems, ERP, or workflow-related projects.
Experience working with external suppliers or multi-vendor setups.
Ability to work independently while following automotive governance and standards.
Start date: 2026-04-01 End date: 2026-12-31 Application deadline: 2026-02-27
Are you the right person for the assignment, or would you like to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
Your updated CV in English
Your availability to start the assignment
In your motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment. Please refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education, and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept applications via email. All applications must be submitted through the portal to be valid.
Ongoing selection: Please note that we review applications continuously. This means the assignment may be removed before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend applying as soon as possible.
