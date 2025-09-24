Project Manager
Role Summery
In the journey towards the leader in sustainable transport solutions, we at TGRAMPP have a very important mission. We are responsible for effectively leading projects within product changes linked to PCR, PCO, DA and DOL to improve product cost, quality and product characteristics in both software and hardware, connected to motion control for the TRATON group.
Job Responsibilities
As an Assignment Manager you lead your cross functional working group through the different project phases helping to deliver on time with respect of cost and quality. From defining the scope of the assignment and secure the need resources to implementing the verified solution globally, you will have the mandate and responsibility for planning, budget and implementation of your projects. You will work in a global environment and build a wide network together with production, purchasing, development, testing groups, and designers.
Who You Are
Are you our next top talent in Product Change Request and Product Cost Optimization?
We are looking for a committed and driven individual who loves solving problems and thrives in a dynamic, global environment. At Traton, you'll join a passionate team working to improve and cost optimize both future and existing end products - making a real difference for our customers and contributing to sustainability-driven innovation.
Knowledge & Experience
Master of Science or Bachelor in Engineering, or equivalent work experience
Background in software development, product development, production, or purchasing
Fluency in English (spoken and written)
Familiarity with agile processes and strong customer focus
Experience within Scania R&D is a plus, but not required
Ability to take a holistic perspective while also being curious about critical details
Personal Qualities
We are looking for someone who thrives in a collaborative and challenging environment
Proven leadership experience, guiding cross-functional teams
Committed, driven, and eager to take on new challenges
Problem-solving mindset and hands-on approach
Strong communication skills and flexible leadership style
Ability to quickly adapt to changing conditions
Team player who values openness, knowledge sharing, and camaraderie
Comfortable acting in a global environment with international stakeholders
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Us
We are a passionate and collaborative team driven by curiosity and a shared ambition to make a difference. With us, you'll step into a role filled with opportunities to grow - both professionally and personally.
We work across a broad technical landscape, taking on diverse and challenging tasks that push us to think creatively, solve complex problems, and continuously improve. You'll have the chance to lead multiple projects and develop your skills as a leader while making a real impact on our products and processes.
At the same time, you'll build a strong network within Scania and the wider Traton Group, giving you valuable exposure and new perspectives. Most importantly, you'll be part of a supportive team that values openness, collaboration, and shared success - where we celebrate wins together and always have each other's backs.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-07.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Nabil Babik, Group Manager, nabil.babik@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
9523837