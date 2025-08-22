Project Manager
2025-08-22
S & S Invest AB is looking for two dynamic IT Project Managers to lead and support our clients diverse projects within IT solutions portfolio, including a flagship platform. A next-generation online food delivery service that will connect local food lovers with nearby restaurants, bringing convenience and satisfaction to users' doorsteps. This role involves taking flagship platform from continuous development to a successful market launch in diffrent cities i Sweden while managing additional IT projects with our other Swedish clients.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Leadership: Drive the flagship platform project as a primary focus, overseeing all phases from planning to launch in diffrent cities. Additionally, manage other IT projects within our client's portfolio, ensuring they align with client needs and company standards.
Client Collaboration: Serve as a direct point of contact, frequently visiting client sites to solve IT challenges, build strong relationships, and ensure project goals are met.
Vendor Coordination: Work closely with international vendors, particularly from India, Pakistan to support the delivery of high-quality solutions.
Project Planning: Develop project plans, monitor progress, report on milestones, and manage timelines for multiple projects.
Cross-functional Teamwork: Collaborate with internal teams, including development and support, to deliver seamless, client-focused solutions across various projects.
Why Join S & S Invest AB?
Joining S & S Invest AB means being part of a team that values innovation, client satisfaction, and cutting-edge technology solutions. You'll have the opportunity to work on impactful projects like flagship platforms, webhotels, gaming apps while contributing to a variety of other IT initiatives that support and grow our clients' businesses.
