Project Manager
Northern Partners AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2025-07-31
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northern Partners AB i Boden
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The Project Manager - STM Area Packages is responsible for the end-to-end delivery of specific area packages within the Steelmaking and Casting Area. This includes managing scope, quality, budget, and schedule, while coordinating resources across internal teams and external partners, such as EPCM firms and OEMs. The role is critical in ensuring smooth progression through engineering, procurement, and construction phases, maintaining project coherence and consistency, resolving issues proactively, and making decisive interventions to maintain cost, schedule, and quality performance. The role is embedded in a high-paced, dynamic startup environment, requiring a proactive, solutions-driven, and highly accountable leader who can work within a growing and evolving project organization.
Responsibilities:
Scope & Quality Management:
Own delivery of assigned packages, ensuring quality, cost, and schedule adherence. Monitor and challenge work programs, ensuring compliance with Client policies and procedures. Identify and escalate resource deficiencies.
Budget & Schedule Accountability: Maintain on-time delivery, approve schedule changes, and resolve issues within a 6-week to 6-month outlook. Evaluate trade-offs and oversee detailed schedules.
Performance Management & Reporting: Ensure alignment with project plans, provide transparent reporting on progress, risks, and mitigation strategies, and coordinate with Project Controls.
Delivery Partner Management: Direct and challenge EPCM contractors, manage engineering and construction execution, prioritize partner work streams, and escalate resourcing constraints.
Cross-Functional Coordination & Problem-Solving: Ensure consistency across project packages, lead structured problem-solving, and drive change request validation.
Safety, Risk & Compliance: Reinforce a safety-first culture, maintain risk registers, and integrate risk mitigation strategies into execution plans.
Qualifications:
Experience & Expertise:
10+ years in project management within heavy industrial or megaprojects (preferably in steelmaking, EPCM, or capital-intensive construction).
Strong background in EPC work package management, schedule (Level 3-5), budget oversight, and risk mitigation.
Leadership & Stakeholder Management:
Experience leading cross-functional teams in matrix organizations, holding contractors accountable, and managing large EPCM firms (such as Flour) and OEM relationships (such as SMS Group).
Problem-Solving & Decision-Making: Strategic and data-driven problem solver, capable of simplifying complex technical issues and influencing senior leadership.
Work Environment Adaptability: Bias for action, comfortable in fast-paced environments with evolving frameworks. Cultural adaptability to a Swedish-based international project.
Languages: Fluent in English (Swedish and German are a plus). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northern Partners AB
(org.nr 559259-7149), http://www.npgroup.eu Jobbnummer
9441930