2025-04-07
Cytiva in Umeå are looking for a Project manager. The Project Manager is responsible for the execution of product life cycle and sustaining engineering activities, taking accountability for a cross-functional team's efforts to achieve improved reliability, manufacturability, cost and lead-time of life sciences hardware products.
This position reports to the Department Director, Life Cycle Engineering and is part of the R&D, Life Cycle Management Department located in Umeå and will be an on-site role
What you will do:
Execute one or several product sustainment projects according to Cytiva's Project Lifecycle Process and/or local instructions, using a team approach to reach agreed objectives for specification, time and cost.
Targeted projects aim to sustain and improve current bioprocess hardware products, ensuring market vitality, regulatory compliance, manufacturability, security of materials supply, and customer experience.
Manage approx. $2M project budget/CAPEX responsibility including monthly follow up of actuals and active forecasting/input to next year's budget.
Drive the achievement of project KPIs through the adoption of Danaher Business Systems tools (Visual Project Management, Daily Management, Problem Solving Process etc.) and Cytiva's Global Operations Project Management Office Standard Work/Methodology.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including R&D, Sourcing, Manufacturing, Services, Suppliers, etc.
Who you are:
MSc, BSc or equal knowledge from experience
At least 3 years of relevant work experience in technical field
Project manager training or equal experience of industrial project management from leading small projects or act as a sub-project manager in a major project (e.g. in project planning, cost control, risk analysis, cross-functional interactions).
Solid experience from development and/or production within relevant technical field,
Fluent in Swedish and English languages (both written and verbal)
Work authorization for on-site role in Umeå, Sweden
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Strong communication skills
Structured and pragmatic
Demonstrated capability of cross-functional interactions
Good managerial and teamworking skills, including good presentation skills
Professional attitude to processes and routines
Application
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application. The recruitment will be completed as soon as a suitable candidate is found. We look forward to seeing your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-07
Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Mariehemsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
906 52 UMEÅ Jobbnummer
9269939