Project manager
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2024-11-26
Job description
We are seeking an Project manager!
The Project Manager within Capital Portfolio Management is responsible for planning, execution and closure of designated project. The Project Manager is also responsible the project fulfills the standards /regulatory requirements set for medical device and pharma products in close cooperation with the project team.
Responsibilities
To finalize an approved project for a small production line, this project is in the testing phase. An opportunity is to take on a second project that is in the concept design phase, i.e., not approved for execution.
This project will include construction of rooms, installation of equipment (mostly standalone) and testing.
Key delivery is to lead and support the project team according to internal SOP, if required also perform project activities.
The person shall lead project meetings and attend pulse meeting so that we at the end have good control of project as well of the resources need
Qualifications
Highly experienced in leading complex and multidiscipline projects with high focus on time and budget.
Knowledge with pharmaceutical and medical device industry requirements (cGMPs, 21 CFR Part 11, GAMP5, Medical Device Regulation, ISO 13485, ISO 14971).
