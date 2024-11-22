Project Manager
At Kongsberg, we believe that world-class solutions are achieved through dedicated people and continuous improvement of our technology. We are committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on protecting oceans and marine resources. Therefore, we strive to develop products that reduce emissions and minimize harm to life below water. We believe in a workplace characterized by diversity, where everyone can thrive and contribute to a positive environment. We are confident that you want to join us in this journey and grow within Kongsberg.
Kongsberg Maritime is currently seeking a highly experienced Project Manager to lead critical Propeller projects within our Project Delivery Department. We are looking for individuals who are adept in managing budgets effectively, ensuring the highest standards of quality, adhering to project timelines, and fulfilling customer expectations.
The role of the Project Manager involves comprehensive oversight of significant naval and commercial projects from sales to service. The successful candidate will demonstrate good leadership skills, the ability to manage project finances effectively, a commitment to delivering quality outcomes, and the capability to maintain direct interactions with customers and lead project teams towards achieving set goals.
Responsibilities
Budget Management: Ensure projects are delivered within budget, achieving or exceeding expected profitability and revenue targets.
Quality Assurance: Maintain our commitment to high standards, ensuring projects meet or surpass customer expectations.
Project Scheduling: Deliver projects according to schedule, utilizing effective planning and time management strategies.
Client Relations: Act as the main point of contact for clients, ensuring their needs are comprehensively met throughout the project's lifecycle.
Risk Management: Identify potential project risks and opportunities, ensuring compliance with contractual obligations with the support of our commercial team.
Financial Oversight: Manage invoicing processes and collaborate with procurement to optimize cash flow and undertake cost-saving opportunities.
Leadership: Managee project teams effectively, ensuring project objectives are met efficiently.
Stakeholder Engagement: Ensure clear and consistent communication with all project stakeholders to align on goals and address concerns promptly.
Continuous Improvement: Implement lessons learned from past projects to continually enhance our project management practices.
What We Offer
We provide an inspiring and secure work environment where you can engage with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. This role offers a diverse range of challenging tasks, allowing you to directly impact our business outcomes. You will experience both technical and personal growth as you work with our unique products, a hallmark of our position as a world-leading supplier of maritime solutions. You'll thrive in an international environment, collaborating within multidisciplinary teams, with occasional travel as part of your responsibilities. We also offer flexible working hours and the option for partial remote work, tailored to your specific tasks.
Qualifications and Experience
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have proven experience in financial management with a focus on budgeting and project profitability. We appreciate your strong leadership skills with experience managing people and projects. You possess strong skills in communication, negotiation, and problem-solving. Additionally, you are dedicated to achieving high-quality outcomes and ensuring customer satisfaction. Due to the nature of our international customer and supplier base, a high level of English, both written and oral, is important. Communication skills in other languages are considered an advantage.
Does this sound like you? We look forward to receiving your application!
By joining Kongsberg Maritime, you will not only contribute to our success but also become part of a company that is shaping the future of a sustainable maritime industry. We encourage applications from dedicated professionals who are eager to drive progress in a dynamic and rewarding environment. Qualified candidates are invited to apply by submitting a CV and a comprehensive cover letter. We value diversity and inclusion and welcome applications from all qualified individuals.
Last day to apply: 2024-12-22
Selection and interviews may begin during the application period, as we aim to fill this position as soon as possible. Candidates proceeding in the process will be asked to complete personality and ability tests. Since we work with customers in the Naval segment, this position requires a security clearance. Citizen-related questions will be part of the selection process and background checks will be part of the recruitment process.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, advancing the maritime industry with zero-emission integrated technologies. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation drives us to solve our customers' toughest challenges. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, we operate in 35 countries with manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide.
In Kristinehamn, we are 320 dedicated employees working in sales, research, development, design, service, training, and assembly of market-leading marine solutions. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre is one of the world's premier facilities for marine propulsion system development and testing.
