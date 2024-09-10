Project Manager
Saab AB / Datajobb / Järfälla Visa alla datajobb i Järfälla
2024-09-10
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
You will work in a fun and dynamic team in our business unit where we have a relaxed and informal culture with an open-door policy. Your responsibilities as a project manager with us will involve travel, sometimes at short notice, both to our customers and within the company, both nationally and internationally.
Our customers are located in many countries and can be demanding in their relationships with us. We deliver to customers both in Sweden and abroad. You will also need to manage many internal interfaces, such as internal customers, line managers, and other stakeholders.
The position includes communication in various forms, both internally and with customers, which requires proficiency in written and spoken English.
Business Area Surveillance offers efficient solutions for monitoring and decision support, as well as systems to detect and protect against various types of threats. The product portfolio includes airborne, land-based, and maritime radar systems, signals intelligence and self-protection systems, management systems, as well as maritime and aviation traffic management systems.
Your Profile
We believe that you have at least ten years of experience in project management, with a long solid technical background in Electronic Warfare systems. You shall be comfortable taking a leadership role and getting people on board. You shall have extended experience within Signal Intelligence Systems and expert knowledge in Self Protection Systems within the defense industry. It is a significant advantage to be accustomed to customer interactions such as acceptance testing of systems at the customer's site. Line management experience is preferred.
We believe that you possess the following qualities:
* Ability to manage parallel activities
* Structured and results-oriented
* Technical thinking
* Experienced knowledge in Self Protection Systems
* Ability to act on short notice
* Enjoys challenges
* Excellent ability to work with people from different cultures
You contribute to Saab's and our customers' competitiveness by taking responsibility for your own competence development, both technically and personally. This will be deeply enhanced by a thorough understanding of Saabs EW product portfolio.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_27939". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Jobbnummer
8890011