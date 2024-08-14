Project Manager
2024-08-14
We are looking for a Project Manager for an assignment in Stockholm.This is a consulting assignment. You will be employed by Centio Consulting Group AB and work as a consultant.
The position is full-time.
The assignment involves close collaboration with the client, which places high demands on flexibility and cooperation skills.
Assignment
The clientis on an exciting journey to meet and exceed their customers' expectations today, tomorrow, and in the future.Rapid technological development and new customer behaviours are transforming the retail industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of their millions of customers, their tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all their brands.
To provide a secure, trustworthy, and always available experience to their customers, the clientis now transforming the way they address the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks.
Hence, theyare looking for an experienced project manager consultant for implementing a new Global Online Fraud Platform
Responsibilities
The clienthas recently procured an Online Fraud Platform that will be implemented globally for their online business.
The role also involves project managing and coordinating the implementation and working with several teams and cross-organisation for a smooth implementation.
You will lead the implementation, create agile project plans and roadmaps in coordination with different teams.
You also identify and establish market standard KPIs for the overall delivery and work according to planning and agile structure.
Requirements
Have a track record of successful project managing online business projects (both web and app) and understand the online customer journey, specifically checkout and payment flows.
Have experience in agile project management and agile ceremonies.
Have good understanding of online fraud prevention such as payment fraud, charge backs, approval rates and other relevant fraud metrics.
Good if you have previously project managed global online fraud platform such as, Forter, Signified, Riskified or similar vendors.
Have a security mindset and general knowledge around security concepts to go with it.
About Us
Centio's overarching goal is to be a consulting company that offers smart and sustainable solutions that positively develop society.
Our employees are offered conditions tailored to the individual. This means that working hours, workload, workplace, and professional development are as much as possible adapted to the employee's needs.
Among our employees, you will find engaged individuals who are passionate about societal development. We work in small groups where you can contribute your experiences while also benefiting from the knowledge and experience of others.
For us, well-being and finding a healthy balance between work and leisure are important. Therefore, we have a zero-tolerance policy against stress and prioritize comfort and health.
Feel free to read more about us at centio.se.
