Project Manager
2025-12-12
We are looking for a Project Manager - Piping and Mechanical & Pipe Bridge BECCS for a government agency in the power sector.
This is a consulting assignment, with the stationing location in Stockholm.
The position is full-time.
The assignment involves close collaboration with the client, which requires a high degree of flexibility and teamwork.
Job Description
The role of Project Manager - Piping & Mechanical involves full responsibility for the delivery of piping and mechanical areas, including pipe bridge within Work Package 2: Site Integration. The position manages the entire engineering and design process for pipe bridge, piping, and mechanical installations from planning and design to construction, installation, commissioning, and handover. The Project Manager reports to the WP Owner #2 and works closely with shared support functions and discipline leaders. The role ensures deliveries are on time, within budget, and meet safety, quality, and project standards.
Responsibilities
Lead and manage design and engineering under the AB04 contract for advanced process piping systems, mechanical installations, and pipe bridge, including steel structures.
Oversee and coordinate construction, installations, and technical interfaces within KVV8, KVV6, and adjacent buildings.
Responsible for construction, HVAC modifications, geotechnical surveys, and design and construction of steel structures, foundations, platforms, stairs, and cable trays.
Plan and monitor project goals, schedules, milestones, and risks for piping, mechanical, and pipe bridge scopes.
Monitor contractor and internal team performance, handle deviations, and implement corrective actions.
Optimize supplier scopes for module design and prefabrication of pipe bridge and mechanical installations.
Coordinate with procurement, engineering, project control, and discipline leads to ensure technical integration and smooth delivery.
Regularly report progress, risks, and budget status to WP Owner.
Ensure compliance with standards, safety requirements, and contracts while leading communication with suppliers and contractors.
Maintain quality and documentation of deliverables and participate in daily, weekly, and monthly coordination meetings.
Requirements (Mandatory)
At least 15 years of international experience in project management within large industrial, construction, or engineering projects.
Strong experience in piping, mechanical, process equipment, and structural installations.
Excellent leadership, coordination, and prioritization skills.
Proven ability to communicate and lead in complex project environments.
Experience delivering advanced technical projects on time, within budget, and meeting quality standards.
Deep knowledge of piping systems, mechanical equipment, process installations, and structural steel.
Good understanding of project methodology, contract management, procurement, and industry-specific safety and regulatory standards.
Experience with load-bearing structures, pipe stress analysis, and interface management.
Ability to manage all project phases with high quality and maintained progress.
Master's degree or Civil Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering, Construction, or other relevant field.
Very good command of English (spoken and written).
Experienced in monitoring project KPIs and identifying risks early.
Preferred Qualifications
Highly advantageous to have experience with pipe bridges, including steel structures, piping installations, platforms, and interface management with adjacent systems.
Swedish language skills are an advantage but not required.
Personal Attributes
Strong analytical, communication, and decision-making skills.
Proactive in handling interruptions, minimizing disruptions, and resolving issues on time.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, technically complex, and international project environment.
Proactive and solution-oriented with the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.
About us
Centio's overall goal is to be a consulting company that provides smart and sustainable solutions that positively contribute to societal development.
Our employees are offered conditions tailored to the individual. This means that working hours, workload, workplace, and professional development are, as far as possible, adapted to meet each employee's needs.
Among our team members, you will find dedicated individuals passionate about contributing to society. We work in small groups where you can share your experiences while also benefiting from the knowledge and expertise of others.
We place great importance on well-being and finding a healthy work-life balance. Therefore, we have a zero-stress vision and prioritize comfort, health, and workplace satisfaction.
For more information about us, please visit centio.se.
Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse
