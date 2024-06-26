Project Manager
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience in project management and offer development? Also a solid understanding of both technical and commercial aspects, as well as global industry trends? Then it is you we are looking for!
We are looking for an Project Manager for one of our clients, a market leader in the automotive industry. The company is based in Gothenburg, where its headquarters are located, and also has offices and facilities worldwide.
Description:
As a Product Manager, you will lead the development of our home charging offerings, including the introduction of new solutions in new regions and the maintenance and enhancement of existing offers. Working closely with diverse teams, you will be the central coordinator, spearheading the development and deployment of our offerings, which encompass hardware, backend services, apps, installations, and commercial aspects. Additionally, you will explore opportunities to integrate home charging with other energy solutions offers such as smart charging and battery storage.
This is a consultancy assignment, meaning you will be employed by StudentConsulting and work as a consultant for our client. The position is full-time, with standard office hours. The assignment is set to start 12th of August and will last for at least one year, with a strong possibility of extension.Publiceringsdatum2024-06-26Profil
What will you bring:
• Experience in project management and offer development, ideally for home charging products, with a solid understanding of both technical and commercial aspects, as well as global industry trends.
• Strategic mindset and good ability for problem-solving and prioritization.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, enabling effective interaction with stakeholders, executives, and product teams.
• Strong leadership capabilities to drive individual and team performance.
Are you the one we are looking for? Apply today as selections and interviews are conducted continuously. All application documents should be in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449) Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Sara Johansson goteborg.professional@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
8771666