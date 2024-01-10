Project Manager
Would you enjoy working in an international environment and with a team full of ambitious, competent Project Managers delivering our future solutions for both Scania and TRATON group?
Then you could be our next project manager!
Who we are
We are the Project Management Office for Scania and we are working in a global environment with solution development of Scania and TRATON trucks and buses. With our mix of backgrounds, experiences and competencies we support each other to enable daily growth and learning for business success.
The Role
For this position we are looking for a Project Manager that will work within the field of Traton collaboration in powertrain projects (Engine, Aftertreatment system, Gearbox, Driven axles).
• Lead Product Development Projects towards Industrialization
Configuration of time plans
Risk management
Present a decision forums at Executive boards level
• Cross-functional collaboration within Scania and the whole TRATON group
Your Profile
You have a relevant education from university and several years of experience from product development, purchasing, logistics, production or Industrial Engineering and relevant experience of project management.
If you have previous experience from the Scania 's Product Development Process, it is a plus.
We believe that you can handle complex situations within your project. You enjoy working in a dynamic world where agile and conventional development methods co-exist.
To succeed in this position it's important that you know your way of leading complex situations within your project and handle all stakeholders as well as decision makers.
As a person you are curious and well structured. You have your team's well-being in focus and can easily delegate and coach them to secure the teams deliveries according to expectations.
You can interact with different persons in various positions within the company and you lay strategies to communicate project status and needed actions regularly. You need to be comfortable with presenting and facilitating larger steering groups meeting in an international environment.
Your Application
Your application should include a CV and relevant education certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-02-05. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, therefore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
I'm looking forward to reading your application!
If you have any questions, please contact:
Carl Lindquist, Senior Manager & Head of Powertrain integration, Chassis & Cabs: +46 8 553 81291 Så ansöker du
