Project Manager - Regulatory Implementation projects Husqvarna Group
2025-06-23
Husqvarna Forest & Garden is looking for a project manager to the Product Compliance department.
As a project manager within Product Compliance, you will play a critical role in ensuring Husqvarna Forest & Garden compliance with product legislation. Product Compliance is a support function supporting all product types on all markets.
About the role:
As a Project Manager you will:
Cooperate with the Product Compliance department and the different Specialists
Cooperate with a Preparation Group, which investigates the impact of new legislation
Communicate and coordinate implementation of new legislation in the different product categories and line functions
Status reporting to Product Compliance line management and to steering groups
Drive improvements related to the communication and implementation processes
Your skills and background:
At least 5 years experience of project management
Experience from product development and/or product maintenance
Fluent in English (verbal and written), Swedish is a plus
You are someone who enjoys working with others and communicates clearly and effectively. You have a structured way of thinking and a natural ability to break down complex information into clear actions and insights. With a strong sense of self-drive, you take initiative and stay focused on results. You're also someone who sees opportunities to improve how things are done-both within your own team and in collaboration with others. Your approach is both firm and diplomatic, and you thrive in an environment where creative problem-solving and collaboration go hand in hand.
Location
This position will be placed in our site in Huskvarna.
With our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%).
Your Application:
Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager Catrine Köpsén at catrine.kopsen@husqvarnagroup.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact, Talent Acquisition Partner Gorjana Dubovina at gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Winning Through Culture
At Husqvarna Group, we believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future! Learn more about our culture here: Our Culture | Husqvarna Group
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Drottninggatan 2
