Project Manager - Project Order

Alfa Laval in Lund is looking for a
Local Project Manager for Project Order
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
About Us
Alfa Laval is a world-leading, global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. With these as its base, Alfa Laval aims to help enhance the productivity and competitiveness of its customers in various industries throughout the world. We understand their challenges and deliver sustainable products and solutions that meet their requirements - mainly in energy, food and the marine industry.
We have ambitious goals in all our divisions, from investing in key technologies to our commitment to a more sustainable world. You can read more in our annual report.
About the job
Project Order is a team within the Operations' organization at Alfa Laval Lund, responsible for handling complex project/orders that generate a high financial value to the company. Our projects/orders come from the entire world, very often monitored by means of inspections and our customers, which gives several international contacts.
You will contribute to exceed customers' expectations by focusing efforts to provide a high level of service e.g. lead time improvements and special project/order handling along with financial savings. You are also responsible to align your work with our ALPS priorities: safety, quality, delivery and cost. The position reports to Team Manager Project Order.
Your key tasks will be:
*
Responsibility for the projects/orders and to lead them in a structured and goal-oriented way
*
Order Handling - Planning the projects/orders in production and assembly and follow up on purchase orders
*
Responsibility to initiate and drive internal as well as external project meetings and inspections
*
Be able to manage changes and risks that occurs during the process
*
A big part of the job includes to produce customer unique documents such as material specifications, procedures and quality documents following customer specification but also in consultation with the sales company
*
Participation in the department's work on continuous improvements in accordance with "Lean Six Sigma"
*
Participation in the ongoing activities to develop the department's procedures and processes, Problem Resolution Process (PRP) etc.
What you know
We believe you have a university degree in Engineering or similar education and are an experienced user of Microsoft Office programs. You have experience from and good understanding of manufacturing/processes and supply chain. You have experience from improvement tools e.g. 5S, Six Sigma or Kaizen. You have a good understanding in Swedish and are also skilled in English on a high technical level, both spoken and written.
Who are you?
*
Can work independently as well as in teams
*
Can handle several projects in parallel
*
Have great ability to manage changes and can see opportunities in changes that are value adding
*
Our projects very often have a high technical complexity and a high profile within the company, thus requiring sensitivity to our customers' needs and a sense of details.
*
Communicational skills are of great importance together with a documented experience of leading technical projects.
What's in it for you
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
We are reviewing applications continuously, make sure to send in yours as soon as possible. If the right candidate appears, the ad will be closed earlier.
Due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent directly via email, they will be automatically disregarded
