Project Manager - Payroll
A Hub AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2026-06-25
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Köping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to lead payroll system implementation projects in an international environment. The role involves managing end-to-end implementations, coordinating stakeholders across multiple functions, and ensuring successful delivery from planning through go-live and stabilization.
Responsibilities
Lead payroll implementation projects from initiation to go-live and stabilization.
Coordinate stakeholders across HR, Finance, IT, vendors, and business teams.
Manage project plans, timelines, risks, resources, and status reporting.
Drive requirements gathering, workshops, testing, and deployment activities.
Support integrations, data migration, change management, and training.
Ensure compliance with local regulations and internal policies.
Provide regular updates to project sponsors and key stakeholders.
Requirements
Minimum 5 years of project management experience within payroll implementations, payroll transformation, or HR transformation initiatives.
Proven experience leading payroll implementation projects.
Hands-on experience with Workday.
Experience building Workday-to-payroll integrations.
Strong understanding of payroll processes and compliance requirements.
Experience working in global and cross-functional environments.
Strong stakeholder management and communication skills.
Meritorious
Experience with Strada implementations.
Experience supporting divestment or carve-out projects.
Key Competencies
Project Management
Payroll Systems Implementation
Stakeholder Management
Risk & Issue Management
Vendor Management
Process Improvement
Communication & Leadership
Other
Start: According to agreement Location: Västerås or fully remote Employment Type: Consulting assignment
If this opportunity sounds interesting, don't hesitate to submit your application today! The selection process is ongoing.
A-hub is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse working environment. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age or disability.
By submitting your application for this job, you are consenting to A-hub using your personal information in accordance with our GDPR compliance policy. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7966636-2069970". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://jobb.a-hub.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
A-hub Jobbnummer
9978125