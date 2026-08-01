We want more people in the kitchen at Pinchos Borlänge
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2026-08-01
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We are looking for new coworkers to the kitchen!
At Pinchos our values and our commitment to each employee live and develop. That's why it's important to find nice people who fit right into our culture and our restaurant environment, because when everyone is comfortable and well, the job also works better!
We welcome a high volume of guests in our kitchen every day and strive to exceed their expectations. With the fast pace that comes with this, it's important to stay calm, focused, and enjoy interacting with our guests while working in an open kitchen environment.
We value a mix of skills and experience in our kitchens, meaning that if you have cooking experience, we can offer you a workplace where you can grow and develop. At the same time, we are excited to welcome those who are new to the industry. While formal training or years of experience as a chef aren't required, a passion for learning and a drive to improve can more than make up for any lack of knowledge!
Who are we? At Pinchos we believe in delivering a WOW experience both to our guests and also to our employees. We encourage all employees to be themselves, and that your unique personality along with everyone else's is what makes up Pinchos personality!
Pinchos is a restaurant concept based on an original Swedish idea from Gothenburg in 2012. The head office is also established in Gothenburg. In addition to offering a wide, varied selection of small dishes in premises with extravagant decor, Pinchos also distinguishes itself by being the world's first app restaurant. Since the start, our guests have taken both us, our app and our food to their hearts. In 2014, the concept was opened up to franchisees and in 2017 an international establishment was started. The chain currently has over 90 restaurants and is expanding steadily.
What we can offer you
a fun workplace
big opportunities to develop throughout the chain
an innovative concept
amazing coworkers!
In order to fit in with us, we believe that you
have previous experience from working in a kitchen
are flexible and innovative
thrive at a fast pace
appreciate the guest contact that our open kitchens offer
spread positive energy around you
are good at ensuring quality
appreciate that our food is prepared according to recipes
are fast, accurate and efficient
are open and want to give of yourself
Does this sound like something for you? Make sure to apply for the position now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096312-2126688". Arbetsgivare Pincho Nation AB
(org.nr 556870-7623), https://career.pinchos.se
Borganäsvägen 48 (visa karta
)
784 33 BORLÄNGE Arbetsplats
Pinchos Jobbnummer
10017855