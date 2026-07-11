Project Manager - International Business Systems
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-11
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Project Manager - International Business Systems for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
As a Project Manager, you'll take ownership of end-to-end project delivery across multiple countries and business units. You'll be responsible for planning, coordinating, and driving initiatives involving multiple teams while ensuring projects are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with business objectives.
You'll work closely with Product Managers, Solution Architects, and development teams, acting as the link between business and technology. By proactively managing risks, facilitating decision-making, and maintaining clear communication, you'll help ensure successful project delivery from start to finish.
Key Responsibilities - Lead end-to-end project delivery across multiple teams and countries - Coordinate cross-functional teams and stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle - Develop and maintain project plans, timelines, and cost estimates - Drive collaboration between business stakeholders, architects, and development teams - Monitor project progress and communicate status to key stakeholders - Identify, manage, and mitigate project risks - Facilitate alignment and timely decision-making across teams - Support delivery in both Agile and traditional (Waterfall) project environments
We're Looking For You have: - 2–5 years of experience in project management or a similar delivery-focused role - Experience leading cross-functional projects in complex organizations - A solid understanding of both Agile and Waterfall project delivery methodologies - The ability to coordinate multiple teams and stakeholders across different functions - A relevant university degree or equivalent practical experience - Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Who You Are You are someone who: - Is highly organized and structured - Takes initiative and drives work forward - Has a solution-oriented mindset - Builds strong relationships across technical and business teams - Communicates confidently with stakeholders at different levels - Thrives in an international and collaborative environment
Practical Information - Location: Malmö, Sweden - Work model: On-site a minimum of three days per week, preferably five - Employment: Full-time - Language: Fluent English is required
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8056029-2097945". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10000262