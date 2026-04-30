Project Manager - Development
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Biomedicinjobb / Stockholm Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you have experience in technical project management and want to improve cancer care for patients around the world? Join RaySearch as a Project Manager in our development organization.
About the position
RayCare is an innovative oncology information system designed to support clinical workflows at cancer clinics. It is developed by multiple agile teams working closely together, with expertise spanning clinical workflows, integrations, and system architecture. We develop our products in close collaboration with leading cancer clinics worldwide.
As a Project Manager at RaySearch, you will be part of the RayCare Project Management team, working close to the core of our product development and leading technically complex initiatives within oncology software.
This is a hands-on role where you coordinate work across development teams, Service, IT, and external partners. You will operate in an agile environment with a high degree of ownership, where your ability to create structure, drive progress, and align stakeholders is key.
Depending on your background and interests, you may work with areas such as system integrations, vendor collaborations, or internal tools and deliveries.
Responsibilities
Drive planning and execution of development projects and product releases
Work closely with development teams to track progress, manage dependencies, and remove blockers
Ensure that requirements, risks, and test activities are defined and followed through
Secure that deliveries meet quality standards and are aligned with our development process
Communicate status, risks, and priorities to stakeholders across the organization
Examples of areas you may take ownership of:
Collaborations with treatment machine vendors including:
Drive and manage joint validation activities in clinical environments
Support rollout, training, and knowledge transfer for machine integrations
Support tools and internal deliveries including:
Drive development and delivery of internal tools used by Service and customers
Collaborate with Professional Services on customizations and technical deliveries
Ensure end-to-end ownership: from requirements and risk analysis to testing and handover
Your profile
You have experience from technical project management or a similar role where you have been responsible for driving complex initiatives forward.
You are comfortable working close to both code and infrastructure-related topics, even if you are not hands-on coding yourself. You understand how software is built, tested, and delivered - and you are able to ask the right questions to move things forward.
You are structured, pragmatic, and used to handling multiple stakeholders, including external partners. You take ownership, communicate clearly, and are not afraid to challenge when needed.
Requirements
BSc or MSc degree in engineering, or equivalent
3+ years' experience in project management within software development
Experience working in agile environments
Strong communication skills in English and Swedish
Meriting
Experience from the medtech industry
Experience working with system integrations and/or external vendors
Experience working with Azure DevOps Server
Experience working close to Service organizations or customer deliveries
Our Culture
Culture at RaySearch is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven guided by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply to the position through the application form below. Selection and interviews will be ongoing. We do not accept applications by email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157)
Eugeniavägen 18 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Kontakt
Rekryterare
Henrik Friberger henrik.friberger@raysearchlabs.com Jobbnummer
9886726