Project Manager - Complete Vehicle
2024-12-20
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you a motivated and innovative individual with a passion for project management and technical innovation? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our amazing team at Product & IB Management as a Project Manager. This is a great chance for you to contribute to our team and make a significant impact in the field of project management and technical innovation.
What you will do
As a Project Manager, your role is critical to ensuring the successful execution of projects related to complete vehicle development. You will serve as the representative for features, verification, and validation within a technology stream or an Intro program. Your primary goal will be to deliver high-quality products to our customers.
You will lead a team of skilled feature engineers and test engineers, collaborating to design and implement effective verification and validation activities. Your responsibilities will also include considering optimization aspects for trucks, as well as platform and application elements. You will coordinate and align the efforts of various streams, ensuring seamless integration of technologies and features into the final product.
Customer needs will remain your priority throughout the decision-making process. You will provide regular updates on technical progress, product status, and overall value. Collaboration with other Project Managers will be crucial to achieving success in this role.
Your future team
We are responsible for leading the development and delivery of projects across various technology and product streams. Our projects focus on multiple aspects of a complete vehicle, including powertrain, chassis, electrical systems, and more. We are a passionate and diverse team that values each other's differences and, most importantly, we have fun at work!
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
An engineering degree or equivalent qualification.
* Previous experience managing projects or subprojects of varying complexity within a program or portfolio.
* Experience in technological development and a strong understanding of vehicle products.
* Active participation in continuous improvement initiatives (highly valued).
* At least 3 years of project management experience (PMP certification is a bonus).
* Knowledge of vehicle verification and validation processes.
* Skills in planning, cost management, and scope management to ensure alignment with project plans.
* Familiarity with the project lifecycle and its various phases.
A flexible mindset, strong drive, and the ability to quickly grasp new concepts are essential. As these projects often involve collaboration with other project managers, you will need to balance teamwork with the ability to make decisions and drive progress independently.
As a person, you are:
* Service-minded with a creative approach, always keeping the end customer in focus.
* A team player with a positive attitude, strong drive, and open, transparent communication.
* An inspiring leader dedicated to personal and team development, with high integrity and the ability to build trust.
* Capable of managing ambiguity and leading through transformations.
* Open to innovative ways of working and excited to be part of a skilled project management team.
Proficiency in verbal and written English is required.
What's in it for you?
We provide a comprehensive compensation and benefits package, and in addition, you will enjoy the following:
* A positive work environment that promotes work-life balance.
* Collaborating closely with accomplished engineers within a team, sharing knowledge and learning from each other, while also providing mutual support.
* Opportunities for lifelong learning and career growth.
* Working in an activity-based workspace that offers flexibility in how you work.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a meaningful impact in your career, the transportation business is where you should be.
Due to the holiday season, applications will start being reviewed continuously after Week 2 of 2025. The last application date is January 12, 2025.
Curious to know more about the role? Contact Marie Magnehov, Stream Product Manager, at marie.magnehov@volvo.com
.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Ersättning
