Project Management Data Scientist
2025-05-12
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson Silicon is a leading high-tech R&D organization in Ericsson specializing in the development of ASICs for Ericsson's networks.
We are committed to innovation and excellence, and we are looking for a talented individual to join our multisite PMO team to enhance our project execution through data-driven decision-making and AI implementation.
We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Project Management Data Scientist to join our PMO. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing data-driven decision support systems, integrating AI tools to support project managers, and driving overall efficiency within the PMO.
What you will do:
• Develop and implement data-driven decision support systems to enhance project execution.
• Integrate AI tools and techniques to support project managers in making informed decisions.
• Analyze project data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that can improve project outcomes.
• Collaborate with project managers and other stakeholders to understand their needs and provide data-driven solutions.
• Create and maintain dashboards and reports using data visualization tools (e.g. Power BI).
• Ensure data integrity and accuracy in all analyses and reports.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI, data science, and project management methodologies.
• Provide training and support to project managers on the use of AI and data analytics tools.
The skills you bring:
• A degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, or a related field.
• Proven experience in data analysis and data visualization tools (e.g. Power BI)
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Capable to work independently and drive ideas to completion
• Proficiency in programming languages such as Python.
• Experience of working with databases, e.g. SQL
• Experience with machine learning frameworks and libraries.
• Ability to make informed recommendations based on data insights.
Additional desirable skills:
• Experience working with diverse teams, including engineers, project managers, and executives.
• Experience from, or understanding of project management methodologies
• Experience within change management and process improvements
• Understanding of the high-tech R&D environment, particularly in ASIC development.
