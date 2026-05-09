Project Lead for E-invoicing Project
Incluso AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Project Lead for E-invoicing Projec for a company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Background:
Experience of driving large projects, preferably in Finance IT. Experience in ERP systems and integrations coordinations. Skilled in Scrum and other project Model structures.
Assignment:
Cost follow up on detailed level.
Follow up and coordinate on all the deliveries.
Re structure and find a way to drive it more agile and in sprint form.
Create KPI dash boards to track deliveries
Requirements:
Experience in ERP systems and integrations coordinations.
Skilled in Scrum and other project Model structures.
Skilled in setting up and building project structures in order to measure deliveries both in detail and for higher management.
Experience in re structure an already ongoing project. Cost follow up on a detailed level.
Experience in Finance and ERPs preferably if they have experience in E-invoicing projects.
Strong communication skills
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901569