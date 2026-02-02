Project Lead Engineer - Electrical Hardware

Mindmatch Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2026-02-02


About the role
On behalf of our client, we are seeking an experienced Project Lead Engineer to take technical ownership of electrical hardware design in complex industrial projects. In this role, you will work with the full electrical scope - from power distribution to control systems and field equipment - ensuring that solutions are safe, robust and ready for production, installation and long-term operation.
You will be part of a collaborative engineering environment, working closely with project management, software teams, commissioning, supply chain and external partners throughout the project lifecycle.

Your responsibilities
Design and specify electrical systems for large industrial installations, including power distribution, control systems and field devices
Develop and update hardware documentation in EPLAN / Engineering Base, using department baselines and standard solutions for MV switchgear, LV distribution, MCCs, PLC cabinets and field boxes.
Ensure correct functionality, safety logic and signal design across all subsystems
Participate in technical reviews and contribute to continuous improvement of design practices and standards
Support manufacturing and commissioning by clarifying designs, handling changes and updating documentation
Collaborate across disciplines to ensure integrated, on-time project delivery
Work according to established engineering, safety and quality processes
On-site work is required initially, with the potential for remote working arrangements after six months.

Your background
Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent technical education
Solid experience from industrial electrical systems, preferably within heavy industry or automated installations
Hands-on experience with electrical design tools such as EPLAN and/or Engineering Base
Good understanding of electrical schematics, documentation structures and industrial components
Familiarity with engineering standards and structured ways of working
Strong analytical skills and a solution-oriented mindset
Professional communication skills in English; Swedish is considered an advantage


Meriting experience
Large-scale industrial projects.
On-site commissioning or troubleshooting
Work with standardized solutions in global engineering organizations
Knowledge of industrial communication networks and safety requirements


We offer:
At Mindmatch, we believe that success is built on employee well-being and continuous development. We place great importance on people-centric values and therefore offer personal coaching, among other benefits, to all our employees.
We also provide a wellness allowance and organize joint consultant activities.
As a member of Almega & The Swedish Staffing Agencies (Kompetensföretagen), we are covered by collective bargaining agreements with LO and Unionen.

