Project Engineer Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-10-23
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
My name is Andrew Carruthers, and hope to be your new manager here in Ludvika. I manage the software department called "Sequence and Interlocking", which is responsible for providing a safe and reliable operation of the switchgear in a HVDC station. This means we solve interlocking principles, status configurations, automated switching sequences and "ready for" conditions among many other things and we are a vital part of any HVDC station.
My responsibility as your manager is to provide a culture of inclusion, respect and learning, so it feels exciting, challenging, fun and fulfilling when coming to work.
We actively work on both soft skills and support each other in technical challenges and problems. "Team work at its best", is our goal.
The chapters below under "Responsibility" and "Background" is to some extent a wish-list from our perspective, if you have parts of them or think you don't have all the qualifications necessary, apply and let us decide if we can provide you with a future here with us.
Technical Project Engineering is a broad term describing a range of engineering disciplines e.g. electrical, mechanical, chemical, civil, structural, automation and software engineering. All of these engineering disciplines include, discipline engineering and design; planning, risk assessments; coordination of resources.
Key areas of responsibility:
Engineering development: Making sure all customer, legal and company requirements have been taken care of and that all multidisciplinary information has been included. Taking on new challenges and developing new solutions for our customers. Providing technical support for testing, installation and commissioning activities, and preparing complete project documents in area of your responsibility.
Being part of projects, providing cost effective quality solutions and delivering within budget and contract. Ensuring adherence to safety standards and mitigation of potential risks. Reviewing and approving scope, budget and schedule for assignments. Interacts directly with customers, officials, contractors and supply chain.
An Experienced Professional (P2) applies practical knowledge of job area typically obtained through advanced education and work experience. May require the following proficiency:
Works independently with general supervision. Problems faced are difficult but typically not complex.
May influence others within the job area through explanation of facts, policies and practices.
How you'll make an impact
At HVDC you will create a sustainable future by providing efficient ways to transport electrical power. If you are ready to meet the technological challenges within control and protection systems - together with a team of driven junior engineers and senior experts representing about 43 nationalities - then you can expect an equally exciting and ever-changing time ahead of you.
We are now looking for a project engineer in control and protection software integration, part of HVDC in Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. If you want to take the next step in your career, and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener grid - Join us now!
We'd like you to join us to:
Create concept design for our customized control and protection systems.
Work with detailed design, system integration and test-based development.
Perform verification of our control and protection schemes - executed in test rooms and on-site.
Collaboration is, in other words, a central part of your new position that will provide you with a great starting point in our organization with possibilities of further career opportunities. It will also give you the benefit to travel globally during the commissioning period at the end of each project.
Lead a technical area and be part of a dedicated project team, in which we work together throughout all phases of our extensive projects.
As an experienced engineer you would be part of a technical expert team providing guidance to junior engineers in technical issues and drive technical discussions with customers.
Your background
You hold a university degree within a relevant technical area along with competence within system design or electrical expertise.
Experience in control and protection systems
It is an advantage if you have worked with commissioning of control and protection systems or if you have experience with control and protection system of HVDC project.
Other valuable experience is earlier work with AC relays or digital protections.
You have what it takes to plan and organize your own workday.
You are a driven problem solver who eagerly takes initiatives and always delivers on time and according to expectations.
In this position you are expected to be away abroad for periods of time.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply, applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so the sooner you show your interest the better!
More information: Recruiting Manager Andrew Carruthers, andrew.carruthers@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Agata Koper, agata.koper@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9571551