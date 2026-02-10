Project Document Control Manager
2026-02-10
Do you want to play a key role in our projects and develop our ways of working, especially with documentation for products and projects? Then we have the opportunity for you!
At business area Rock Processing in Svedala we're now looking for an organized and driven Project Document Control Manager to join the Project Management Office team. We offer you an exciting role where you get to work closely with our business and key stakeholders on various projects globally!
About your job
In this position, you work closely with the project manager, being a coordinator with focus on documentation and quality. You work on customer projects with deliveries around the world. You control all aspects of the project documentation on multiple projects simultaneously, utilizing various control methods. Focusing on the accurate management and safeguarding of documentation generated by the project team, and suppliers in support of the business is of primary concern.
Included in your responsibility:
Plan, prepare, track, review and align project documentation, project coordination and execution in accordance with requirements.
Operate and update documentation procedures in an efficient manner.
Ensure that quality and requirements - both internal standards and customer contracts - comply.
Assist the projects from sales to closure - defining and implementing document control.
Location and flexibility
The location for this position is Svedala, we offer you a hybrid work solution. Some travel is included in your job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in Business Administration, Engineering or another relevant field. You combine this with several years demonstrated experience from document management roles in large, complex projects or in project or quality management. You have solid understanding of documentation requirements and have excellent knowledge of the MS Office Suite software. Experience from working with documentation software and E-document management systems are a plus. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, verbally and in writing.
Dependable, trustworthy and authentic are words that describe your character. You're organized, thorough and solution oriented and always demonstrate flexibility and adaptability in your work style. You can embrace and participate in change initiatives and develop and drive continuous improvements. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and goal-oriented environment and can work on multiple projects simultaneously.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Malin Klannemark, hiring manager, malin.klannemark@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than February 28th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0087926.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
