Project Director
2024-01-22
Winthrop is a dedicated Data Centre Construction company providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe. As an engineering focused organisation, Winthrop has grown to become one of the leading and most trusted companies in our sector. We are currently constructing multiple Turnkey Data Centre Projects in 7 different European Countries, equating to over 430MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking a Project Director. This position will be site-based in Eskilstuna, Sweden.
Ensure efficient and effective engineering and innovation performance shaping the program and delivery of the project.
Develop Project Planning Strategies - collaborating with the project teams to manage and motivate them
Manage, track and develop plans for project costs, budgets, project labour, commissioning procedures and project performance.
Direct the set up for the project, making sure that best practice meeting and reporting documentation and schedules are implemented from the outset.
Continuous engagement with key project stakeholders such as Client and Design Teams to ensure project performance.
Oversee ongoing client satisfaction with the project, especially in terms of cost, scope, and timescales
Proactively monitor the project's health & safety processes as well as the team's culture and behaviours
Monitor and ensure the quality targets are achieved and exceeded on the project
