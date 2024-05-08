Project Developer - Ground-Mounted (GM) Solar
2024-05-08
Do you want to work in an exciting business segment and take part in the global green energy transition?
Recap Energy is looking for a Project Developer - Ground-Mounted (GM) Solar. In this role, you will be supporting our Nordic GM development team in all project stages.
As our Project Developer - Ground-Mounted Solar, you will be responsible for the management and compliance of all the procedures required for reaching ready-to-build.
Main responsibilities
Screening land areas using GIS tools.
Compiling and presenting screening reports.
Driving permit processes with relevant authorities.
Managing relationships with external developers, service providers, landowners, permitting authorities, network operators, regulatory authorities, and other relevant stakeholders.
Candidate profile
GIS/CAD experience
Supervisory skills, including being able to set priorities and manage processes.
Excellent communication skills.
Appropriate education in a related field, such as environmental science, engineering, geology, etc.
Experience in project management or project development within renewable energy or environmental project management.
Geotechnical knowledge and skills.
Proven ability to manage external stakeholder relationships and develop partnerships.
Experience in agriculture and forestry, previous work with Länsstyrelsen is a merit.
Basic knowledge of contract law.
Good knowledge of Excel.
Good verbal and written skills in both Swedish and English.
"B" driver license.
Desired personal profile
Team player.
Ambitious and persistent mindset.
Proactive attitude/solution finder.
Excellent organizational and prioritization skills.
We offer
An exciting role in an essential and ever-growing business sector.
Talented, diverse, and highly experienced teams.
Competitive remuneration (details to be agreed/adjusted).
Application
Updated CV.
PDFs only.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
About the company
Recap is a lean, ambitious, and fast-growing company focused on renewable energy and energy storage investments. The company has an established presence in 5 different countries and is built over a horizontal hierarchy structure. Candidates who can keep pace will be able to grow rapidly with the company.
Recap works exclusively with sustainable projects and has the vision of becoming one of Europe's main references in sustainable investments in its segment.
The selection will be made exclusively based on the candidate's capabilities and fit for the position. All persons who match this job description are encouraged to apply for the position. Recap is an equal-opportunity employer and does not tolerate any discrimination. For more information about our company, visit us at: www.recapenergy.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recap Energy AB (publ)
(org.nr 556919-6503), https://recapenergy.com/ Arbetsplats
Recap Energy Kontakt
Maricruz Vargas maricruz.vargas@recap.se +46721697165 Jobbnummer
8666486