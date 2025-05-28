Project Coordinator
2025-05-28
We are hiring a Project Coordinator (Administrative Assistant) to join our team in Malmö!
About us:
EU Mobility Sverige is part of a European organization that coordinates Erasmus+ education projects. We host young people and teachers from different EU countries, helping them develop professionally and personally through internships, training, and cultural activities.
Position summary:
In this role, officially registered as Administrative Assistant, you will support the coordination of international educational projects, ensuring smooth administrative processes and communication between partners.
Main duties and responsibilities:
• Organize and update project-related documentation
• Plan and coordinate activities for participants staying for 2-4 weeks
• Maintain communication with schools, host companies, and partners
• Support logistical arrangements (accommodation, transportation, daily schedules)
• Prepare reports, participant lists, and supporting documents
• Assist participants and teachers during their stay
• Handle emails, calls, and internal coordination tasks
• Support the office with daily administrative work when needed
We are looking for someone who:
• Has strong administrative and communication skills
• Is fluent in English (Swedish or other languages are a plus)
• Is detail-oriented, reliable, and highly organized
• Has good knowledge of Google Workspace / MS Office
• Enjoys multicultural environments and can work both independently and in a team
• Previous experience in project coordination or education is an advantage
We offer:
• A meaningful job with international projects
• A supportive and professional work environment
• Opportunity to grow and develop your skills
• Office located in central Malmö
Contract:
Full-time
Start date:
Start date:
As soon as possible
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10
E-post: Info@eumobility.pl
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
EU Mobility Sverige
, http://eumobility.eu
Stora Nygatan 18
211 37 MALMÖ
9364464