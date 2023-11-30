Project Controls Manager
2023-11-30
Join Us!
In the position you will report to the MD of Linxon Nordics.
We combine AtkinsRéali's project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's deep technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations - we are Linxon!
The Project Controls Manager is responsible for the continuous measurement, analysis, control, forecasting and reporting of project cost, cash, and revenues. Monitoring and recording changes and the implementation of aligned project specific strategies for cost control. Responsible for the supervision of activities of local and offshore project controllers. Take a lead on major projects, responsible for all the financial aspects of a project and ensuring the financial information aligns to the latest project schedule.
We value your personality most of all. We want to continue building our team of passionated, professional and ambitious people that wants to have fun at the job and are caring for each other. If you want this and think you have what it takes, please apply.
What will you do?
Lead our passionated team and help us to develop our processes and organization.
Provide critical assessment of all budgets and cost projections and find initiatives to optimize extra cost and develop effective strategies.
Identifying trends and quantifying cost variances, collecting, and recording trends and reflecting the approved trend impacts in the project forecast.
Provide the necessary support to the country controller for the preparation of accounting position papers.
Support in resource load planning and scheduling.
Support the tendering manager with cashflow preparations
Build collaboration with management as well as internal and external partners.
Work closely with the full project team, project management, engineering, and construction/site team.
Participate in and contribute to risk and opportunities assessments.
Support the contract manager and the project manager in determining quantum for claims and change orders, through reconciliation and validation of cost data.
Maintain project cashflows.
Liaising with the clients and external/internal auditors, representing Linxon at a high standard.
Adhere to all safety, health, and environmental rules and regulations.
Contributing to Linxon worldwide development, assisting other regions to build a strong knowledge network.
Experience, Education and other Required:
Experience from being a passionated leader that cares for the humans in the organization.
Master's or bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting and/or engineering
Experience as a project controller in engineering, procurement, and construction management with a focus on lumpsum price contract models
Subject matter expert in project costing, estimating, cost control functions and change control
Excellent computer literacy with experience in planning and cost control standard tools and software
Experience in client invoicing & advance/performance bonds
Experience in reading & understanding contract documents
Knowledge of Oracle preferred
Fluent command of the English language
Other Position-Specific Characteristics
Frequent travel to project sites
Working in an office in coordination with the project team
