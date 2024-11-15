Project controller Västerås (hybrid)
2024-11-15
As a Project Controller, you will play a vital role in the project management process. Working closely with the Project Manager, you will ensure financial success through strategic insights and guidance.
Your responsibilities include:
• Collaborating in the overall project management process.
• Acting as the financial strategy partner for project success.
• Providing financial advice to aid in sound business decisions.
• Leading project finances to enhance overall performance, proposing action plans to improve contract margin and cash flow.
• Issuing early warnings for management attention to mitigate risks.
• Ensuring accuracy and insight into project financial forecasts, including revenue, cash, and cost.
• Liaising with finance functions like Tax, Treasury, and Accounting, as well as Legal and Operational Excellence teams.
• Cooperate with other expert functions (e.i. Legal, Operational Excellence)
• Supporting risk and opportunity management processes.
• Covering the financial lifecycle of projects, from acquisition to warranty phase.
• Being part of the Finance organization and cover the entire project lifecycle, i.e. acquisition, bidding, execution and warranty.
Qualifications
To excel in this role, you should bring:
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in finance or similar.
• 3-5 years of experience in Project or Business Controlling, ideally in large organizations.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent communication abilities in English (written and oral).
• Proficiency in MS Excel.
• A flexible and proactive approach, with a drive to work independently in a fast-paced environment.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: ASAP
Length: 3 month (possibility of extended assignment)
Location: Västerås
If you believe you're a suitable match, please don't hesitate to send in your application as soon as possible, as our selection process and interviews are currently underway!
About us
Nutshell Consulting focuses on providing full- service services for customers within the finance area. With us, the individual is at the center regardless of who you are - employee, partner, or customer. We are constantly on the lookout for new talents who want to create a change. At Nutshell, you are offered a competitive salary, great benefits, and a dynamic work environment where you can challenge yourself. With our network of experienced consultants, you as a customer get a perfect match for every assignment. We optimize your finance function with our comprehensive range of services for finance. We are here to support and improve your operations.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17
https://nutshellconsulting.se/lediga-jobb/project-controller-vasteras-hybrid/
Kontakt
Beatriz Marklund beatriz.marklund@nutshellconsulting.se
