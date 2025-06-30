Project Control Specialist
2025-06-30
The Opportunity
We are seeking a Project Control Specialist to join our Project Office and strengthen quality, governance, and reporting functions. This newly established role will ensure structured and timely reporting across project, portfolio, and fixed teams while supporting the project management team in achieving key objectives related to quality, supplier and subcontractor performance, and customer satisfaction.
Success in this role requires strong communication and coordination skills, along with the ability to adapt to change with a proactive and structured mindset. A collaborative approach and awareness of cultural differences will be valuable in driving efficiency while working across diverse teams.
In this role, you will be responsible for setting up control systems and project documentation, ensuring effective tracking and reporting across a portfolio of projects. You will oversee forecasts, cost trend analysis, milestone fulfillment, and deviations reporting, while working closely with procurement, construction, planning, and engineering teams to provide accurate cost projections.
How you'll make an impact
Monitoring and ensuring adherence to portfolio KPIs, such as milestones, on-time delivery (OTD), cost-to-complete (CtC) planning, revenue forecasting, and invoice management.
Analyzing data to identify variances between initial estimates and final project costs to support financial accuracy.
Leading the implementation, maturity assessment, and improvement of processes along the value chain to enhance customer satisfaction and profitability.
Supporting cash flow analysis and overdue invoice tracking at the portfolio level.
Ensuring compliance with Hitachi Energy guidelines, policies, and processes.
Providing monthly planning oversight to drive consistency in project execution.
Tracking key performance indicators.
Your Background
A bachelor's degree in Business, Engineering, Project management, or a related field and/or equivalent work experience
Proficiency in English
Competence in understanding and addressing customer needs
ISO 27001 and IEC 62443 Fundamentals certifications are considered as plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Annika Wretling, annika.wretling@hitachienergy.com
