Project Control Manager (beccs)

Stockholm Exergi is Stockholm's energy provider. Using resource-efficient solutions, we ensure that the growing Stockholm region has access to electricity, heating, cooling and waste services. We provide heat to more than 800,000 Stockholmers and our 3,000-kilometre-long district heating network forms the basis for the societal benefits that we create together with our customers and partners. We are owned by the City of Stockholm and Ankhiale and our 800 employees work every day to reduce Stockholmers' climate impact. By developing carbon dioxide capture technologies, we are committed to making zero emissions a reality.
What We Offer You
Join us in shaping the future of sustainable energy. In this role, you will lead and oversee all Project Control activities essential to keeping the BECCS project on track - from accurate budgeting and scheduling to cost control and progress reporting. You will report directly to the Deputy Director BECCS and provide strategic leadership across all project control functions, with four direct reports.
Key responsibilities include:
• Providing clear leadership and direction to the project control function, ensuring alignment with project objectives and seamless coordination across disciplines.
• Further developing and implementing frameworks, processes, and governance structures for cost management, scheduling, risk management, and reporting.
• Partnering closely with engineering, procurement, and construction teams to ensure a strong focus on timelines, costs, and effective execution.
• Serving as a key interface with the BECCS steering committee and external stakeholders on all project control matters.
• Driving continuous improvement in project control processes, identifying opportunities to enhance efficiency and optimise cost, schedule, and risk functions.
• Overseeing the delivery of management status reports and providing regular updates to the Deputy Director BECCS and steering committees.
This is a permanent, full-time position based at our offices in Stockholm-Hjorthagen. Occasional travel may be required.
Why Work With Me?
As your leader, I am motivated by shared success - and I believe this is built on trust and clarity. I value a clear sense of direction in our daily work and an open environment where we can share expectations and ideas freely.
I believe in the power of the individual within the team, and that our greatest strength lies in combining our unique skills. If you thrive on challenges and enjoy working in diverse, high-performing teams, I encourage you to apply!
Tobias Pelicano
About You
At our company, we value curiosity, initiative, and accountability. For this role, the following qualities are especially important:
• Decisive - Makes sound, timely decisions even under uncertainty or time pressure. Acts with confidence and good judgement in challenging situations.
• Leadership - Inspires and motivates others, creating the right conditions for them to succeed. Builds trust through clear communication, coordination, and support.
• Collaborative - Works effectively with others, listens actively, communicates clearly, and handles challenges constructively.
• Analytical & Solution-Oriented - Comfortable managing complexity; able to structure, analyse, and break down problems to find effective solutions.
• Strategic - Takes a long-term view, understands the bigger picture, and adapts decisions for sustainable, effective results.
Requirements
• Master's degree in engineering, construction management, economics, project management, business administration, or a related field.
• Solid knowledge of project controls, cost management, earned value management (EVM), scheduling techniques, and risk analysis. Familiarity with financial reporting, forecasting, and change management in CAPEX projects is essential.
• Significant experience in project controls within large-scale CAPEX projects, preferably in the energy or infrastructure sectors.
• Proven track record of leading teams and delivering complex projects within budget, schedule, and scope.
• Excellent command of English, both written and spoken.
The recruitment process
• Curious to know more about how the recruitment process works, read more: Läs mer här.
• We process your personal data to carry out the recruitment process correctly and efficiently, read more: Läs mer här.
• Before employment at Stockholm Exergi, we always conduct a background check, read more: Läs mer här.
• We work to promote diversity and inclusion, especially in our recruitment process, read more: Läs mer här.
• Would you like to read more about the unions at Stockholm Exergi? Read more: Läs mer här.
• For questions about the position, see the contact information for the hiring manager below. For questions about the recruitment process, please feel free to email rekrytering@stockholmexergi.se
.
