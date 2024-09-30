Program Training Coordinator - 100% Remote
2024-09-30
For our client we are looking for three Program Training Coordinators to join the team as they are approaching a period of large rollouts in the organization. The assignment starts 14 of October 2024 and ends 30 of June 2025. The client offers a possibility to work 100% remote but you need to have your bas in Sweden.
Training Coordinator responsibilities include communicating with different stakeholders to identify training needs and mapping out development plans for teams and individuals. Training Coordinators are responsible for managing, designing, developing, coordinating and planning the execution of all training programs.
The ideal candidate has a structured way of working, is communicative with the ability to adjust communication to different stakeholders, will prioritize the team's deliverables, and should be able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Experience with different projects, like system training, management training and soft-skills development, is also beneficial.
Ultimately, the role of the Training Coordinator is to oversee the participants' learning paths and development in the project.
Responsibilities:
• Map out annual training plans for different user groups within the program together with the Team leader
• Market available training to participant groups and provide necessary information about sessions
• Conduct organization-wide training needs assessment and identify skills or knowledge gaps that need to be addressed
• Gather feedback from trainers and participants after each educational session and summarize outcomes
• Maintain updated curriculum database and training records
• Source in-house and external training facilities, catering and equipment
• Maintain communication with participants before registration through email and Sharepoint
• Maintain communication with Trainers regarding planning and execution of trainings, material etc.
• Manage NextGen PLM training mailbox
• Coordinate accesses to Training environment for participants
Requirements and skills:
• Bachelor's degree in education, training, HR or related field
• MS Office proficiency
• Advanced organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple assignments and tasks
• Strong sense of responsibility for individual and team deliverables
• Strong communication skills
• Hands-on experience coordinating multiple events in a corporate setting
• Ability to acquire knowledge of learning management systems and web delivery tools easily
• The ability to complete full training cycle (assess needs, coordinate, monitor and evaluate)
• Familiarity with traditional and modern job training methods and techniques
Practial information
Start Date of the Assignment: 2024-10-14
Duration of the Assignment: 2025-06-30
Location: Remote in Sweden
Estimated Workload: 100%
Working Language: Swedish & English
