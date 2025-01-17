Program Manager Volvo Cars
Aptiv's Tech Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 300 employees representing more than 15 nationalities. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.
At the Gothenburg Technical Center, we take small steps forward each day to continuously improve our quality, our tools, our processes and ourselves.
Responsibilities:
Acts as the Program life cycle owner from Quote to the end of Production; brings strategy and holistic approach by consolidating and cascading the activities breakdown to competency Leaders.
Responsible to achieve flawless launches - full ownership to deliver end to end programs on time, with quality and in charge of profitability.
Leads projects in line with company specified methodology.
Consolidates reporting on program statuse from various data sources, for Aptivleadership and Customer.
Accountable of profitability achievement for their assigned business, profit management, including: project financials, BOM stretch allocation to competencies & tracking of execution, PCE governance, MCIP execution to target, Build budget for BBP cycle (Resource demand, Capital expense, material, credits).
CAPEX planning and tracking of spend and contribution.
Owns Budget Planning for their respecitve Programs
Customer relationships, acts as the customer contact for regular management communication and escalation, interfaces for product's scope and timing related aspects, responsible for multiple customers and complex product.
Drive new business and pursuit activities; drive Initial Project Plan: timing plan, risk assessment and change points activities for new quotes.
People Management, leads and manages the team of direct reports, Project Managers, on their performance evaluation and development, partners with Supervisors of Functional Leaders (matrix reporting) to support Leaders' performance evaluation and development.
Requirements:
Bachelor or Master degree in Economical, Business Management or Engineering filed or relevant professional experience on similar role.
Solid professional experience in an international company on broad program portfolio management related role.
Experienced in electronics or software product development.
Proven records of successful Customer front-end & project experience (2-3 projects).
Project Management Certifications (e.g. PMI, Prince2, Agile).
Experienced in automotive industry and product related knowledge
Building strong customer relationships and delivering customer-centric solutions.
Applying knowledge of business and the marketplace to advance the organization's goals.
Excellent communication skills, including coaching and mentoring skills.
Strang negotiations skills in order to consistently achieve results, even under tough circumstances. Holding seif and others accountable to meet commitments.
Advanced ability to manage finances of projects' portfolio and manifesting accountability for the overall results.
Ability to approach the challenges and making the decision with sense of urgency.
Fluent English language skills.
Fluent German, ltalian, French or other language skills.
Other important skills:
High stress tolerance
Intelligent risk taking
Decisive and accountable
Business Acumen
Enterprise thinker (a broad view, using a global lens)
Analytical and foreseeing approach
Balanced approach
Why join us?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Breakfast and fruit at the Molndalsvagen office served 3 days a week.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
