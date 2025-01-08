Program Manager Surface Sensor Solutions (LSI)
Saab AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you imagine a career that constantly stretches your limits and offers you an opportunity to work with the technologies of the future together with customers and key stakeholders?
Welcome to apply for the position as Senior Program/Project Manager at Business Unit Surface Sensor Solutions!
We are now looking for senior program/project managers to our program office LSI. At LSI the focus is on the execution of large Sensors contracts and to be the contractual prime and lead system integrator within Saab.
Your role
As a Senior Program Manager, you will be at the helm of high-value, strategic projects, ensuring seamless execution from initiation to delivery. The role of the Program Manager is to balance the technical aspects with the commercial aspects, time schedule, scope and budget to meet the contractual obligations and deliver customer value.
You may also be part of a Capture Team together with Marketing and Sales as Operations Responsible in the winning business process in order to take a future role as Program manager. The role requires extensive cooperation with many different parties ranging from the Customer interface but also across the various Business Units within Saab responsible for subprojects in the LSI programs.
Key Responsibilities
*
Project Leadership: Lead and oversee the planning, execution, monitoring, and delivery of large-scale customer contracts
*
Personal Leadership: Inspire, coach and create drive in the project and the organization
*
Customer Engagement: Serve as the primary point of contact for customers, fostering strong relationships and ensuring fulfilment of contract including negotiations
*
Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with internal teams, vendors, and senior leadership to ensure project milestones are met
*
Risk & Opportunity Management: Identify potential risks and opportunities and implement mitigation strategies to ensure smooth project progression
*
Budget Management: Oversee budgets, track expenses, and ensure financial objectives are achieved
*
Reporting & Documentation: Provide regular status updates, KPIs, and detailed project reports to both internal and external stakeholders
*
Process Improvement: Drive efficiencies and best practices in project management to optimize outcomes and enhance customer satisfaction
*
Project and bid management during winning business phase as operations responsible in Capture Teams for Surface Sensor Solutions
Your profile
You are a well-experienced Program or Project Manager with extensive knowledge of bid and execution of complex large Projects. You have a strong business understanding and customer focus. You have the ability to make things happen and to build and maintain a good relation with Customers as well as a vital Saab network that cooperates closely with other parts of the Saab community. You are a creator of a collaborative culture with transparency, frequent feedback, respect and trust.
Excellent skills in spoken and written Swedish and English is required.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_26620". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9090709